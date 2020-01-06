Mym Nutraceuticals (CNSX:MYM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Mym Nutraceuticals Inc (CNSX:MYM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 327138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.28.

About Mym Nutraceuticals (CNSX:MYM)

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc develops and markets hemp-based cannabidoil cannabidiol (CBD) extracts and oil infused nutraceutical products. The company was formerly known as My Marijuana Canada Inc and changed its name to MYM Nutraceuticals Inc in February 2016. MYM Nutraceuticals Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

