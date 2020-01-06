National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Park Lawn in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.50 price target on the stock.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$66.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$67.17 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLC. CIBC upgraded shares of Park Lawn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.71.

TSE PLC opened at C$30.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$29.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $907.84 million and a PE ratio of 95.85. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$22.90 and a 52-week high of C$31.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.18%.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

