National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Beverage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.47. National Beverage reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Beverage will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Beverage.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 33.70%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of National Beverage from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in National Beverage by 28,600.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Beverage by 107.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in National Beverage by 18.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Beverage stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,177. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average is $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.56. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $84.88.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Earnings History and Estimates for National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

