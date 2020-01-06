National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Beverage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.47. National Beverage reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Beverage will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Beverage.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 33.70%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of National Beverage from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in National Beverage by 28,600.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Beverage by 107.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in National Beverage by 18.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Beverage stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,177. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average is $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.56. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $84.88.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

