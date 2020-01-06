Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Nektar has a promising pipeline with several regulatory updates/data-readouts lined up for the next several quarters. Moreover, regular partnerships have enhanced the company’s financial position. The blockbuster collaboration deal with Bristol-Myers for NKTR-214 significantly boosted Nektar’s cash resources. It also has encouraging co-development deals with other pharma companies. The deals boost revenues and reduce expenses by sharing research costs. On the flip side, Nektar relies heavily on partners for revenues. Partnership-related setbacks may thus weigh heavily on the company’s results in the future. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”
NKTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.86.
Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $47.11.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 352.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 8,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $159,268.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 29,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $1,069,543.44. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,505. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,479,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,637,000 after purchasing an additional 35,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 177,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 19,184 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,146,000 after purchasing an additional 276,983 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.
