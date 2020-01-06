Netrum Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.00 (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last week, Netrum has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. Netrum has a market capitalization of $106,280.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netrum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0430 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Netrum alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006033 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005568 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 49.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum Profile

Netrum (CRYPTO:NTR) is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,576,926 coins and its circulating supply is 2,468,873 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Netrum Coin Trading

Netrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Netrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.