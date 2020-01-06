NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Receives $235.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Mirova grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,657.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 144,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,583,000 after purchasing an additional 136,192 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 37,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $240.32 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $168.66 and a fifty-two week high of $245.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

