NEXT’s (NXT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday. HSBC lifted their price objective on NEXT from GBX 6,835 ($89.91) to GBX 7,300 ($96.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised NEXT to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 5,600 ($73.66) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) in a report on Monday, September 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,475 ($85.17).

Shares of NXT stock opened at GBX 6,882 ($90.53) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion and a PE ratio of 15.27. NEXT has a 52-week low of GBX 3,975 ($52.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,929.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,203.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,250.37.

In other NEXT news, insider Wolfson Aspley Guise sold 153,000 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,605 ($86.89), for a total value of £10,105,650 ($13,293,409.63).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

