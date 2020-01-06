NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Receives $24.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EGOV shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get NIC alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGOV. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in NIC during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in NIC during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIC during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NIC during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in NIC during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

EGOV stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. NIC has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.40.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. NIC had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $90.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NIC will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.