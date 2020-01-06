NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.14

Media stories about NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) have trended neutral recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. NINTENDO LTD/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NTDOY stock opened at $50.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.92. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $53.24.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that NINTENDO LTD/ADR will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

NTDOY has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

