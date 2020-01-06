Nir Zuk Sells 12,000 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $2,818,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 875,246 shares in the company, valued at $205,560,275.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.39, for a total transaction of $2,716,680.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total transaction of $2,785,200.00.

NYSE:PANW opened at $236.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.85 and a 200-day moving average of $218.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 375.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $181.62 and a twelve month high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $275.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $247.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

