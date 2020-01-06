NIX Price Hits $0.0510 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, NIX has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One NIX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0510 or 0.00000671 BTC on exchanges including $10.39, $18.94, $50.98 and $32.15. NIX has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $48,011.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,599.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.22 or 0.01870183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.55 or 0.03123743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00589970 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00731537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011464 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00065378 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024209 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00422950 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

