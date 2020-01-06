NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,478.00

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $323,070.00 and approximately $1,478.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NoLimitCoin alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008792 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000919 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000248 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 607,864,629 coins. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NoLimitCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NoLimitCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.