Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Sells $2,310,624.00 in Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.72, for a total transaction of $2,310,624.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Stockunas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Joseph Stockunas sold 446 shares of Nordson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $72,608.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $164.06 on Monday. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.77.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79. Nordson had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $585.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

