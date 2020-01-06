Northern Technologies International (NTIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 7th. Analysts expect Northern Technologies International to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 million. On average, analysts expect Northern Technologies International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $13.62 on Monday. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $125.27 million, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

