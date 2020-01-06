Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Shares Gap Up to $375.01

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $381.87, but opened at $375.01. Northrop Grumman shares last traded at $373.74, with a volume of 1,094,949 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. Barclays set a $415.00 target price on Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.25.

The stock has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 32,192.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,467 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 93.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,222,000 after purchasing an additional 508,554 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,444,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,615,000 after purchasing an additional 339,169 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $73,898,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,897,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,490,450,000 after purchasing an additional 140,627 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

