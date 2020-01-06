Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.00

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.01 ($0.01), with a volume of 116000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.44.

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company Profile (LON:NTOG)

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc engages in the exploitation and production of hydrocarbon resources in the Mid-Continent region of the United States and Egypt. The company holds 100% interests in the White Buffalo prospect covering an area of 6,000 mineral acres located in the Big Horn Basin, Wyoming; and 16.25% interests in the Verde prospect unit located in Colorado, as well as a 100% working interests in the Pine Mills project and the Mesquite prospect, and 50-75% working interests in other prospects in the Permian Basin located in Texas.

