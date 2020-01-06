Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NVO. Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $57.11 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.94.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.48% and a net margin of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 24,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

