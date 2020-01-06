Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $58.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Nucor for the fourth quarter of 2019 have been stable of late. Nucor remains committed to expand its production capabilities and grow its business through strategic acquisitions. It is also seeing continued momentum in automotive and non-residential construction markets. Nucor has also outperformed the industry over the past year. However, weakness in U.S. steel prices is likely to hurt the company’s sales and profitability. Sluggish performance in the raw materials unit is another concern. The Louisiana-based DRI facility’s scheduled outage is likely to exert pressure on the performance of the raw materials unit. Moreover, there are uncertainties surrounding exemptions of countries from steel tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. The steel industry is also reeling under oversupply.”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NUE. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nucor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.27.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.36. Nucor has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $62.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Nucor had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 21.13%.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $421,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,839.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $172,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,954 shares in the company, valued at $24,513,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,816,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,863,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,663,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,529,000 after purchasing an additional 185,701 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 363.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,967,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,431,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

