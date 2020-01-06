Numeraire Market Cap Hits $15.32 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Numeraire has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $15.32 million and approximately $949,688.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for $6.94 or 0.00091585 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Numeraire alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00195537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.05 or 0.01541043 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00128590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00024981 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,208,178 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, DDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.