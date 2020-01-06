Numis (LON:NUM) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Numis Co. PLC (LON:NUM) traded down 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 295.50 ($3.89) and last traded at GBX 302.50 ($3.98), 14,124 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 368,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305.50 ($4.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of $326.39 million and a P/E ratio of 37.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 268.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 248.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from Numis’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Numis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.48%.

In other news, insider Luke Savage bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £24,700 ($32,491.45). Also, insider Andrew Mark Holloway sold 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.80), for a total value of £14,374.86 ($18,909.31).

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of institutional stockbroking and corporate advisory services. The company offers research services with investment perspective; stockbroking services to the United Kingdom, European, the United States, and International investment funds; and research, sales, trading, and corporate broking/finance services focusing on quoted equity, private equity, infrastructure, property, debt, and other alternative assets for a range of institutional investors, family offices, and private client wealth managers.

