Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives $39.93 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

NTNX opened at $32.45 on Friday. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.72.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.42. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 61.10% and a negative return on equity of 293.83%. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 75,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $2,763,117.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,177 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,078.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 12,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $389,788.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,188.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 490,391 shares of company stock worth $16,671,854. Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Nutanix by 45.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 240,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 75,067 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 14,486,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,265,000 after purchasing an additional 63,502 shares during the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter valued at about $4,936,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 11.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 146,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1,076.5% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 195,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 179,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

