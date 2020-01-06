O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Has $11.19 Million Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 10.5% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 53.8% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 50.0% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer set a $240.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.44.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $240.20. 743,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,356. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $141.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.43 and a 200 day moving average of $205.48.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

