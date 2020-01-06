O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,443 shares during the period. Franklin Resources makes up approximately 4.3% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,805 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $47,279,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,270,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $148,598,000 after purchasing an additional 20,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 287,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,720 shares during the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.31.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,273.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

BEN stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.20. 1,416,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,814. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

