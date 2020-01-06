O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Has $7.71 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 264,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises 7.2% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,772,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,085,916,000 after buying an additional 378,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Corning by 82.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,025,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,700,000 after buying an additional 3,614,848 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 6,470.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,849,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,390,000 after buying an additional 5,760,811 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,513,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,208,000 after buying an additional 126,838 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 50.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,335,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $144,086,000 after buying an additional 1,448,979 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corning news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $29,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,312.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deborah Rieman sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $70,467.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,690. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.56. 283,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,020,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.71. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLW. Argus set a $42.00 target price on Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price objective on Corning and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

