O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Sells 12,059 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,918 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,059 shares during the quarter. Apache accounts for about 1.0% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the third quarter worth $32,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 69.8% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 349,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after buying an additional 143,824 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the third quarter worth $4,978,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 509,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after buying an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 8.8% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 23,074 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APA traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $25.83. The company had a trading volume of 166,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837,067. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.95. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Apache had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Apache’s payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

In other Apache news, insider Wheals Rob purchased 4,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.30. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Apache in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Apache in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Apache from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Apache from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Apache from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

