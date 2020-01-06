Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $273.90

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 273.90 ($3.60) and last traded at GBX 273.90 ($3.60), with a volume of 18457 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 271 ($3.56).

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Oakley Capital Investments from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 281 ($3.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 247.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 233.48. The company has a market capitalization of $554.92 million and a PE ratio of 4.27.

In related news, insider Peter Dubens purchased 258,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £573,705.72 ($754,677.35).

About Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

