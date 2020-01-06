Omni (OMNI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $275.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 36.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00010080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptohub, C-CEX and Poloniex. Omni has a total market capitalization of $430,607.00 and $275.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Omni has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00588930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011460 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010307 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,787 coins and its circulating supply is 562,471 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Bittrex, Poloniex and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

