On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media stories about On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. On Track Innovations earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of On Track Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get On Track Innovations alerts:

OTIV opened at $0.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.04. On Track Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.91.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for On Track Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Track Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.