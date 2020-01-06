Ontology (ONT) Market Capitalization Achieves $365.62 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $365.62 million and approximately $86.13 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00007579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, Binance and Bibox. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008912 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000097 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ONT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Koinex, Binance, BCEX, Kucoin, Huobi, Bibox, BitMart, Indodax, Gate.io, Bitbns, HitBTC, Upbit and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

