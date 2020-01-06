Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Oportun Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oportun Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $602,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oportun Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,071,000. Finally, Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,426,000. 46.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $23.47 on Monday. Oportun Financial has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.84.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($2.19). The firm had revenue of $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

