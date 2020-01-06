OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Receives $25.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several brokerages have commented on OPTN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of OptiNose in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Get OptiNose alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph C. Scodari acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $52,704.00. Also, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Ii Gp, sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $11,462,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter worth $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter worth $82,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the third quarter worth $113,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPTN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $8.14. 23,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,009. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.66. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $336.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.74.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.69). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 419.37% and a negative return on equity of 137.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that OptiNose will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.