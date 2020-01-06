OptiToken (OPTI) Market Capitalization Tops $138,524.00

OptiToken (CURRENCY:OPTI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One OptiToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. OptiToken has a total market cap of $138,524.00 and $204.00 worth of OptiToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OptiToken has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00195537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.05 or 0.01541043 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00128590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00024981 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OptiToken Token Profile

OptiToken’s total supply is 97,807,066 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,087,045 tokens. OptiToken’s official Twitter account is @optitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OptiToken is /r/OptiToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OptiToken’s official website is optitoken.io.

OptiToken Token Trading

OptiToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptiToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptiToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptiToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

