Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Orchid Island Capital an industry rank of 34 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 332.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 194,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,297. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.48. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $7.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

