Osram Licht (ETR:OSR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.10

Osram Licht AG (ETR:OSR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €45.10 ($52.44) and last traded at €45.10 ($52.44), with a volume of 125003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €44.47 ($51.71).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €41.82 and a 200-day moving average price of €37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a PE ratio of -10.66.

Osram Licht Company Profile (ETR:OSR)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Osram Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osram Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.