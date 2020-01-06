Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) and Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) Head-To-Head Review

Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) and Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.6% of Ottawa Savings Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Community First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Ottawa Savings Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Community First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ottawa Savings Bancorp and Community First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ottawa Savings Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Community First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ottawa Savings Bancorp and Community First Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ottawa Savings Bancorp $13.38 million 3.32 $1.99 million N/A N/A Community First Bancshares $16.20 million 5.28 $440,000.00 N/A N/A

Ottawa Savings Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Community First Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Ottawa Savings Bancorp and Community First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ottawa Savings Bancorp 13.23% 3.77% 0.66% Community First Bancshares 1.14% 0.24% 0.06%

Volatility & Risk

Ottawa Savings Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community First Bancshares has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ottawa Savings Bancorp beats Community First Bancshares on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts. It also provides one-to-four family residential, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising auto, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois.

Community First Bancshares Company Profile

Community First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities; and offers money transfer and other banking services. It operates through its main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; and loan production offices in Watkinsville and Braselton, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia. Community First Bancshares, Inc. is a subsidiary of Community First Bancshares, MHC.

