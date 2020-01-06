Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price objective on Ovid Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.82. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy M. Levin bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $127,800.00. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 34,850 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 443,490 shares during the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.