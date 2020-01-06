Own (CHX) Price Hits $0.0197 on Major Exchanges

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Own has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $418,753.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Own token can now be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, DDEX, HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, Own has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00194534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.29 or 0.01522990 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00127699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Own Token Profile

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket. The official website for Own is weown.com.

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

