Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,529.50 ($20.12).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Oxford Instruments to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,825 ($24.01) in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,180 ($15.52) to GBX 1,462 ($19.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

LON:OXIG traded down GBX 8 ($0.11) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,546 ($20.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,802. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,532.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,355.79. The company has a market capitalization of $888.24 million and a P/E ratio of 25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Oxford Instruments has a twelve month low of GBX 850 ($11.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,672 ($21.99).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

