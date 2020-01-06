Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst W. Quirk forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PACB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $5.26 on Monday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $7.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 139.22% and a negative return on equity of 136.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

