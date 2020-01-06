Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $75.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Papa John’s Int’l traded as high as $65.68 and last traded at $65.42, with a volume of 55071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.23.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. CL King started coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.10.

In related news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $107,540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $5,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,789,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,789,889.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,200,552 shares of company stock valued at $125,434,817. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,638,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 3,656.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 560.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.41.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $403.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Papa John’s Int’l’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

