Parachute (PAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $113,463.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Parachute has a market cap of $113,463.00 and approximately $1,057.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Parachute token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 382,612,382 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com.

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

