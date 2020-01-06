ParallelCoin (DUO) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $286,373.00 and $27.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00011977 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00589970 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011464 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010423 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000459 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.