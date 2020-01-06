Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

PATK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

PATK stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.48. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $566.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.97 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 4.16%. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other news, President Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 172,982 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 26,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,377,373.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,835 shares of company stock worth $8,641,591. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATK. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth about $559,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 12.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 20.0% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

