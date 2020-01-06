Paxos Standard Token Market Cap Reaches $237.38 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, DOBI trade and Gate.io. Paxos Standard Token has a total market cap of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Paxos Standard Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00194130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.52 or 0.01522288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00127590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025012 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token’s genesis date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Gate.io and DOBI trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.