Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Northland Securities currently has a $300.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PAYC. ValuEngine raised shares of Paycom Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $275.00 to $261.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Paycom Software from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $239.13.

Shares of PAYC opened at $272.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $117.61 and a 1-year high of $279.95.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.46 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 38.52%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $5,319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 14.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,854,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,100,606,000 after buying an additional 597,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 27.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,705,000 after buying an additional 600,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,877,000 after buying an additional 32,687 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 903,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,209,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 579,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,465,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

