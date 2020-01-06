Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FOUR. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

4imprint Group stock opened at GBX 3,380 ($44.46) on Monday. 4imprint Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,765 ($23.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,500 ($46.04). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,158.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,918.90. The company has a market cap of $949.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.40.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

