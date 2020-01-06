Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PENN. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.31.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $25.93 on Friday. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average of $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,551,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,703,000 after acquiring an additional 234,458 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,441,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,808,000 after buying an additional 58,895 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 7,627.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,025,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,787,000 after buying an additional 4,960,284 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,893,000 after buying an additional 11,556 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,950,000 after buying an additional 181,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.