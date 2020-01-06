Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires 20,000 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OHI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8,172.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,386,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,731 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,780,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 225.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,751,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,995,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,492 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,153,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.50 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.23.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $42.09 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $34.61 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

