Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires 5,000 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.2% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,639,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,857 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,067,000 after acquiring an additional 969,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $70.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $297.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.