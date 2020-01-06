Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires 7,000 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.9% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 53,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 486,558.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 330,928 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,112,000 after buying an additional 330,860 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 81,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 38,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 15,784 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $47.63 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.67.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $9,328,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.79.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

